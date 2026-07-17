Congress alleges bias in funds allocation, selection of development projects in Kargil

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, July 16: The Indian National Congress has alleged bias and discrimination in the allocation of funds and selection of developmental projects during the recently held Planning and Budget Committee meeting of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil.

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Addressing media persons, Congress councillors claimed the allocation and approvals were not carried out in a fair and transparent manner during the meeting.

The party leaders alleged that several proposals submitted by Congress councillors were ignored, while priority was given to projects from selected constituencies.

They demanded equitable distribution of development funds and urged the Council administration to ensure transparency and justice in future planning exercises.

The controversy comes amid recent political developments in the Hill Council, where Rs 255.26-crore District Capex Budget for 2026-27 was approved during the General Council Meeting despite a boycott by several Congress members.

Congress leaders stated that they will continue to raise the issue and seek corrective measures to ensure balanced development across all constituencies of Kargil district.