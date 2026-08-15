GURUGRAM, Aug 14 : Targeting the Congress over the Partition of India, BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Friday accused the party's leadership of accepting the country's division for the sake of power and alleged that it never publicly apologised to families who suffered during the tragedy.

Addressing a Partition Horrors Remembrance Day programme in Gurugram, Nitin Nabin said the Congress had suppressed the truth about Partition for years and claimed that its "divisive mindset" remains evident even today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day had this very objective: To ensure the new generation becomes aware of the reality of the Partition and the suffering ordinary people endured at that time, he said.

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The BJP president said the two-nation theory was discussed in the 1940 Lahore Resolution, and people sensed the country's partition then, even before Independence.

Nitin Nabin said those who eyed power for themselves, those who dreamed golden dreams for themselves, gained power. "But those who dreamed of freedom had to play Holi with blood; they had to lose their loved ones. This pain lingers somewhere in all our hearts today. Those who hastened this transfer of power, thinking they saw their future in this partition, played with the futures of millions of Indians while securing their own," he said.

The BJP president said today is a day to remember those who made sacrifices and were displaced amidst the horrors of Partition. He paid his respects to all the families who lost their loved ones and endured the pain of displacement, offering them his tribute.

He said reflecting on the suffering of those families makes one realise that such a harrowing moment has likely never occurred in our own lives. He said only a nation that understands its history and learns from it can steer its future in a better direction.

He alleged that the very Congress that laid the foundation for the country's partition now speaks of uniting the nation, even though its divisive mindset remains evident today.

While addressing the event, Union Minister for Power and Housing Manohar Lal said the horrors of the Partition should be incorporated into national curricula to preserve them in history and to raise awareness among families and the youth.

"By incorporating this into curricula at the national level, youth across the country, including those in Haryana, will gain an understanding of the Partition's horrors. Furthermore, this will foster national unity and patriotism among the youth. It will inspire them and teach them to dedicate their lives to the nation," he said.

Manohar Lal said this day evokes mixed emotions. "While we commemorate the struggle for Mother India's freedom, we also recall the Partition -- an event that severed two of her limbs by splitting Punjab and Bengal. People endured a horrific tragedy; they had no idea that such a heavy price would be paid for Independence. Two heart-wrenching lines were drawn across the country's map. PM Modi has done a truly commendable job by announcing the observance of the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," he said. (PTI)