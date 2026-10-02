BUNIA, Oct 2: Congo's Ebola outbreak has now recorded more than 4,000 deaths, authorities said as they struggle to contain the spread of the virus.

The latest figures were released by the health ministry on Thursday. They show that 4,018 people have died from among 8,300 confirmed cases, making up for nearly half of the confirmed cases in what has become history's fastest-spreading Ebola outbreak.

Congo announced an outbreak on May 15, caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus, which has no known treatment or vaccine.

The World Health Organisation has recently raised the alarm regarding the rapid geographical spread of the virus into new health zones, stretching limited resources. (AP)