Cong women workers protest against IAS officer

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 17: Congress women workers and leaders today staged a protest at the JKPCC headquarters here, demanding action against IAS officer Rajiv Ranjan over the alleged humiliation of JKAS officer.

Police stopped the protesters from moving out of the premises to take out a rally.

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Speaking to reporters, J&K Pradesh Mahila Congress president Shameema Raina said the protest focused on three issues: the alleged mistreatment of the JKAS officer, the demand for justice in the Ankita Bhandari case and alleged vote rigging, over which she demanded Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Referring to a viral video of a virtual meeting, Raina alleged that Ranjan had humiliated Beenish, ignored her submissions and used abusive language against her.

Click here to watch video

Quoting the alleged remark, "You bloody shit, I'm your boss," she demanded strict action against the secretary.

Raina questioned the treatment of women officers and said the Mahila Congress stood with JKAS officer Beenish Wani, and other women who, she alleged, had faced similar humiliation.

She said JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra had written to the Lieutenant Governor seeking justice for the officer.

Raina further questioned the Government's handling of the matter, alleging that people facing accusations of wrongdoing were given protocol in Kashmir while local IAS officers were sent outside J&K.

On the Ankita Bhandari case, Raina demanded justice for the deceased and alleged that a person she held responsible for the crime had been made Governor of Sikkim.

On alleged electoral malpractice, she demanded Gyanesh Kumar's immediate resignation, claiming that vote rigging had taken place and had been proven.

She also alleged that members of Gen Z had been silenced and accused the government of undermining democratic rights.

Explaining the red color worn by protesters, Raina said they symbolised the suffering of citizens, what she described as the destruction of democracy and attempts to deepen Hindu-Muslim divisions.

Raina said the Congress would continue to raise all three issues and demand accountability. No response from the persons named in her remarks was available at the time of reporting.