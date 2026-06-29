Cong will fight until students get a fair examination system: AICC Secy

Paper leak scandals reflect complete failure of BJP Govt: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, June 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) today launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led Central Government over the recurring leakage of question papers in NEET and several other competitive examinations, accusing it of failing to protect the interests of students and educated unemployed youth.

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The party alleged that repeated examination scandals have shattered the confidence of millions of aspirants and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him morally responsible for what it described as the collapse of the country's examination system.

The allegations were made during a public meeting organised by District Congress Committee (DCC) Samba president Sanjeev Sharma.

The meeting was addressed by AICC Secretary Pargat Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) working president and former Minister Raman Bhalla, former MLA and Samba district observer Indu Pawar and former Minister Yash Pal Kundal, all of whom criticized the Centre over repeated examination controversies and alleged administrative failures.

Addressing the gathering, Pargat Singh said the recurring leakage of question papers in NEET and other national-level examinations has exposed serious shortcomings in the government's ability to conduct fair and credible examinations.

He alleged that repeated paper leak incidents have destroyed the hopes of lakhs of deserving students and increased uncertainty among educated unemployed youth preparing for government jobs and professional courses.

Singh demanded that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accept moral responsibility for the repeated failures and step down from office.

In his address, JKPCC working president and former Minister Raman Bhalla today launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led Central Government over the recurring leakage of question papers in NEET and several other competitive examinations, accusing it of failing to protect the interests of students and educated unemployed youth.

Accusing the BJP Government of betraying the aspirations of the country's youth by failing to ensure a secure and transparent examination system, Bhalla said repeated leaks of NEET and other examination papers have severely eroded public confidence in the country's recruitment and admission process.

He said, "The BJP Government has failed to protect the interests of students and educated unemployed youth. Every paper leak robs deserving candidates of opportunities they have earned through years of dedication and hard work."

Former MLA Indu Pawar said repeated examination controversies have imposed an enormous financial, emotional and psychological burden on students and their families.

Former Minister Yash Pal Kundal said the future of India's youth cannot be sacrificed because of administrative failures and institutional negligence.

Among those who addressed the gathering included Babal Gupta, Vinod Kumar, Chairman of the SC Department, Rajani Devi, president of Mahila Congress, Baba Choudhary, Dinesh Singh, Subash Singh, Raj Khajuria, Partap Singh, Advocate Satish Dutta, Jangbir Singh and Harish Sambyal.