Cong will continue its fight against ‘Vote Chori’ by BJP: Karra

* BJP bypassed Akhnoor, Sunderbani rail link: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: JKPCC chief, Tariq Hameed Karra has asserted that Congress would continue its fight to ensure free, fair elections and securing the basic right to vote of every citizen to safeguard democracy in the country.

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Addressing party gathering at Akhnoor today organised by newly appointed Chairman of JKPCC Scheduled Caste Department, Ashok Bhagat, Karra said that the efforts of Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi have proved beyond doubt the various modes of “Vote Chori" by the Modi Government through CEC Gyanesh Kumar and more than 13 crore people have been deprived of their right to vote, so far. Modi Government indulged in large scale Vote Chori and manipulations in elections from past several years, which has been exposed now.

Right to vote is the most precious right with everyone in democracy but that is being snatched by BJP, which shall not be allowed any more by Congress and like-minded forces in the country.

The recent rally in Delhi against Vote Chori has established the mood of the people in the country and asked the party workers to continue to expose BJP's chori of the rights of common people.

He said that restoration of statehood is the main agenda of J&K Congress as BJP has snatched statehood status alongwith other significant rights to people of J&K. The people are suffering for want of statehood.

Karra recalled the services for veteran leader and four times MLA from Akhnoor Pt Dharampal Sharma who recently expired and that of Madan Lal Sharma, stating that Akhnoor- Chhamb has remained bastion of Congress and party bonds would be revived here.

Working president Raman Bhalla raised the issue of railway connectivity project to Rajouri- Poonch via Akhnoor, Sunderbani, which is pending clearance for more than 13 years and questioned BJP's stand and failure to take it up the important project thus ignoring the vast area and border belt.

He said that Ashok Bhagat is a hardworking leader attached to grass root levels and praised the PCC president and Congress high command for selection of right person for right place.

Former Ministers Mula Ram, Ravinder Sharma, DCC president Jammu (R) Neeraj Kundan also spoke on the occasion.

Senior leaders T S Bajwa, Thakur Balbir Singh, Ved Mahajan, Th Hari Singh Chib, Yash Pal Kundal, Krishan Bhagat, Vijay Sharma , Ch Hussain Ali Wafa, Ajay Lakhotra, Ashok Sharma, Sanjeev Panda, Bharat Priye, Mangal Bral, Kuldeep Sharma and others were also present during meeting.