Cong trying to create anarchy to capture power: Madhav

‘Rahul misleading people on SIR’

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Nov 3: BJP national vice president, Ram Madhav today accused the Congress of creating unrest and anarchy in the country for coming to power after the party continuously failed to win elections since 2014.

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Madhav, who was on one day's visit to the winter capital was talking to reporters here.

Taking a strong dig at Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, the BJP senior leader accused him of deliberately spreading false propaganda and misinformation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue as the party was unable to challenge the BJP and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi through democratic process of elections.

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He charged the Congress of attempting to destabilise the country, undermine the democratic institutions and create an atmosphere of uncertainty and anarchy to capture political power after party failed to win the battle of ballot.

However, he reminded the Congress that the people of the country would never allow the party and its allies to succeed in their designs.

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Madhav, while lambasting Congress said its objective was no longer confined to electoral politics but the party is involved in creating instability and distrust in Constitutional institutions to bring about a change of the Government in the country.

"The Congress and it's leader, Rahul Gandhi were deliberately spreading `false propaganda' against SIR of electoral rolls because they were unable to challenge the BJP and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi through democratic process,'' he said.

"Congress objective today is not to come to power through democratic means or by contesting elections. Instead it is attempting to create disorder in the country, undermine public confidence in our democratic institutions and use unrest as a means to capture power, '' the BJP leader alleged.

Madhav, who took serious exception to the reference to regime change by opposition leaders, claimed that the Congress was looking towards political developments in Bangladesh and Nepal as model for bringing about a change of Government in India.

"When they talk about regime change they are not referring to regime change through democratic means,. Their own leaders are openly talking on television and social media about bringing regime change like Bangladesh and Nepal so their intentions are clear'', he said.

He however reminded the Congress and the Opposition parties that India is neither Bangladesh nor Nepal. "The people of this country will never allow Congress of creating anarchy to fulfil its objective,'' the BJP leader added.

Referring to Congress led protests in Delhi he said ``If the Congress along with 23 parties brings together 50,000 people to spread false propaganda we will reach five lakh villages and inform 100 crore voters about the truth,'' he said.

Madhav also accused Congress of deliberately attempting to discredit India's democratic system, which he said had earned international recognition as the world's largest democracy over nearly eight decades of independence.

Strongly defending the electoral roll revision process , Madhav termed SIR as a Constitutional mechanism intended to remove discrepancies, removing the names of deceased voters, people who had shifted their residences, duplicate entries, individuals who could not be traced at their registered addresses and illegally settled infiltrators like Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.

Madhav said the Election Commission has already filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court, presenting the details of the exercise and responding to the allegations concerning the revision process.

The BJP leader, while questioning the Congress claims that 13 crore names had been deleted challenged the Opposition to produce individuals who could establish that their names had been wrongly deleted.

"Despite all the campaign and false propaganda launched by the party, Congress has not been able to bring even a single onto a public platform to substantiate its claims,'' he said.

The BJP leader pointed out that 90 lakh people die in India every year, arguing that periodic revision of electoral rolls was necessary to remove the names of deceased individuals and maintain accurate voter records.

He alleged that Congress does not want that the votes of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Rohingyas from Myanmar be deleted.

Madhav who was flanked by BJP general secretaries, Sanjita Dogra, Baldev Singh Billawaria and Gopal Mahajan, chief spokesperson, Sunil Sethi, and Media incharge, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra said the SIR exercise, being undertaken after nearly two decades, was a legitimate democratic process in which Booth Level Officers were conducting door-to-door verification to ensure the accuracy and integrity of electoral rolls.