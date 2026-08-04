Cong to observe Aug 5 as black day: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: The Congress Party will observe August 5 as black day to mark its protest against the move of BJP regarding abrogation of Article 370 and breaking the State of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

It was declared in a meeting of District Congress Committee Jammu Urban held at Rajiv Bhawan/Congress office, Shaheedi Chowk, Jammu today. The meeting was held under the leadership of former minister and president DCC Jammu Urban- Yogesh Sawhney and presided over by working president Raman Bhalla, and attended by several senior office bearers and party workers.

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During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding strengthening the organization at all levels, besides to continue our struggle for restoration of statehood with constitutional guarantees.

Addressing the meeting Raman Bhalla said that Congress Party in Jammu and Kashmir will observe August 5 as `black day' and organize protests for restoration of full statehood. Downgrading of our historic state into two Union Territories has deeply undermined the democratic rights and identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This move has not only stripped our region of its constitutional protections but also eroded the trust of its citizens in the democratic process", Bhalla said adding that repeated promises to restore statehood was not fulfilled so far.

He said that the people of J&K deserve the same rights and privileges as citizens of other states in India. "The prolonged delay in restoring statehood is a grave injustice, fostering a sense of alienation and disempowerment among our people, he said, adding, "A full-fledged state is essential to address the unique socio-economic, cultural, and political aspirations of our diverse region. The current status as a Union Territory, governed centrally, cannot substitute for the self-governance that statehood guarantees".

Sawhney criticized BJP leadership for ignoring and neglecting the mandate of Jammu who remained as mute spectators for the sake of power. The people are deeply hurt over attitude of BJP leaders in the Govt. but unfortunately the people are exploited in the name of religion and castes. Such a divisive politics is dangerous for the state and nation. He asked the leaders and activists of Jammu Urban to fan out in their areas and educate the masses about the failures of BJP Govt at the Centre.