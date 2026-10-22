Cong to mobilise J&K units for Nov 1 Delhi rally over voter deletions: Nagra

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 21: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer for Jammu and Kashmir under the party's 'Vote Bachao-Desh Bachao' campaign, Kuljit Singh Nagra, today said that Congress will mobilise its units across Jammu and Kashmir for a November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi to protest alleged irregularities in the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls.

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Addressing a press conference in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, Nagra said he would visit five districts to review preparations and meet senior leaders and district Congress committees. "I will go to all five districts and discuss the programmes planned by the Congress and the INDIA bloc, from the booth level to the district and state levels," he said, adding that he would submit a report to the party high command.

He said the campaign's next phase began on October 20 with marches, followed by press conferences and meetings at booth and block levels. Senior leaders from different states have been appointed as observers to review preparations in different districts, he added.

Nagra alleged that the SIR exercise was being used to delete voters' names from electoral rolls and claimed that 13 crore votes had been deleted across the country. He said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly raised concerns over alleged voter deletions and the misuse of electronic voting machines. Gandhi had held press conferences and presented what the party described as evidence of electoral irregularities, Nagra said.

Questioning the legal safeguards available to the Chief Election Commissioner, Nagra said no individual should be beyond the reach of the Constitution and the law. He also raised concerns over delimitation in connection with women's reservation, claiming that the Congress and the INDIA bloc had opposed the proposed exercise in Parliament.

He said meetings with party leaders in Jammu and Kashmir would focus on reviewing campaign activities and preparing for the November 1 rally, which the Congress has announced as part of its nationwide campaign on electoral integrity.