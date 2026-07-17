Jammu, Jul 17: Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra on Friday said the party will join the National Conference's statehood protest in New Delhi, asserting that the movement was initiated by the grand old party.

Addressing a press conference here, Karra said the NC has invited the Congress leadership, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, to join its protest.

"Statehood represents the aspirations, emotions and sentiments of 1.4 crore people of Jammu and Kashmir. Any individual, NGO or political party that wants to join this movement is welcome," he said.

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This movement transcends political affiliations, he asserted.

Karra said the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) will participate in the sit-in on July 20 in the national capital, while the level of participation by the Congress central leadership would be decided by the party high command.

The Congress leader maintained that the campaign for the restoration of statehood was originally launched by the Congress and welcomed other parties joining the cause.

Karra said that the Congress has also planned a march from Lakhanpur to Lolab to pressurise for the restoration of statehood if the Centre fails to fulfil its commitment.

"I have personally discussed it with Rahul Gandhi. We hope the Government of India fulfils its unfulfilled promises. If it does not, the Indian National Congress will undertake the march from Lakhanpur to Lolab on an appropriate date. We are working out the logistics," he said.

Responding to questions on remarks made by senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz on Article 370, Karra said the party had already distanced itself from the statement.

"Whatever he has written reflects his own views and has no connection with the Congress party," he said.

Soz, on Wednesday, had said that the NC should not confine its protest to restoration of statehood but also raise the demand for the reinstatement of Article 370.

On relations between the Congress and the NC, Karra said the focus should remain on the larger issue of restoring statehood rather than political coordination.

"The issue before us is much larger. Let us not focus on smaller issues. Right now, the larger issue deserves our attention," he said.

Targeting the BJP, Karra alleged that the ruling party had failed to honour its commitments on the Union Territory's constitutional and political status.

"The BJP's intentions regarding Jammu and Kashmir are not clear. It has brushed aside every major issue and even undermined the Supreme Court's order. But that does not mean we will sit idle. We will continue to intensify our movement to remind the government of its responsibilities," he said. (Agencies)