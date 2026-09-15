Cong to intensify outreach prog ‘Chaupal Pe Charcha’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 14: As part of the wide campaign of All India Congress Committee, DCC Jammu Urban resolved to intensify outreach programme 'Chaupal Pe Charcha' in Jammu City this week.

During a meeting held here today it was also decided that president JKPCC Tariq Hameed Karra along with senior leaders- working president Raman Bhalla, Ex-MP Ch Lal Singh and others will address the upcoming programmes.

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The meeting in this connection was held under the leadership of DCC president Yogesh Sawhney and attended by working president Raman Bhalla, former MP Ch. Lal Singh, I/C Hqrs Ved Mahajan Ex-MLC, senior leaders Kanta Ban, incharge Jammu East Sohit Sharma, District office incharge Sat Pal Sapolia, District vice president Prem Sharma, Atul Sharma, Raj Kumar Sodi, Suman Wazir, District general secretary Yash Pal Sangral, Raj Kumar Meenia, Maqbool Choudhary and others.

Addressing the meeting Bhalla explained the outreach campaign launched by AICC - "Chaupal-pe-Charcha" which aims at focusing on the issues faced by the common people especially students, paper leak, scams in recruitment, joblessness, price hike and other hardships being faced by the people.

He said that BJP Govt led by Narendra Modi has failed to curb the paper leaks mafia resulting into frustration among the students and youth. The LoP Rahul Gadhi has been fighting for securing the future of our students and youth by highlighting the deception and fraud with them by the prevailing system.

Ch Lal Singh emphasized the commercialization of education under BJP regime as a result the education will be out of bond for the poor children. He said that Congress brought Right to Education in order to provide education to all at affordable parameters but the students of the country as facing great challenges. He also referred to loot of the resources of Jammu and Kashmir due to policies of the Centre Govt. and in the absence of state hood

DCC, president Yogesh Sawhney and several other leaders also spoke on the occasion.