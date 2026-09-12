Cong to intensify fight over burning public issues: Manohar

Excelsior Correspondent

BILLAWAR, Sept 11: Senior Congress leader and former Minister, Dr Manohar Lal Sharma today said that the Congress would continue to raise the voice of the common people and intensify its struggle against the issues confronting the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly those living in rural, hilly and far-flung areas, besides ‘Chanda Chori’ at the Ram Temple.

Addressing a meeting at Mandli in Billawar Constituency today of Kathua, Dr Sharma said that people across JKUT are facing many pressing issues relating to electricity, employment, roads, healthcare, education, agriculture, sanitation, inflation and inadequate basic infrastructure. He said the Congress would continue to highlight these concerns and seek concrete, time-bound solutions from the government.

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A significant feature of the meeting was the joining of several prominent persons into the Congress fold. Welcoming the new entrants, Sharma said their decision to associate with the Congress reflected growing public confidence in the party’s policies and its commitment to democratic values, inclusive development and people’s rights.

Former minister raised concern over the reported ‘Chanda Chori’ (donation theft issue) at the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, saying that matters concerning religious places and public donations must be handled with complete transparency and accountability. He said that devotees and the public have the right to know how donations collected in the name of religious institutions are managed and utilised.

Sharma highlighted the rising electricity burden on households and small businesses, saying that ordinary consumers were already struggling with increasing living costs. He said that the government must ensure affordable and reliable electricity and take into consideration the difficulties faced by poor, middle-class and economically weaker families.

He also raised the issue of unemployment among educated youth, terming it one of the most serious challenges confronting Jammu and Kashmir. He said that young people possessing degrees and professional qualifications are waiting for meaningful employment opportunities and that recruitment processes should be transparent, regular and time-bound.

Cong leader said that hilly areas of Billawar and other parts of Jammu division continue to face developmental challenges. He called for improvement of roads, drinking water supply, healthcare facilities, educational infrastructure and communication connectivity.

DCC president, Pankaj Dogra, and other speakers including Th Budhi Singh, Romesh Verma, Karan Singh and others also addressed the gathering and stressed the need for strengthening the party at the grassroots level.