Cong thriving on communal politics: MP

Excelsior Correspondent

POKHRAN (Rajasthan), Nov 11: BJP MP Rajya Sabha, Gulam Ali Khatana today accused Congress of thriving on communal politics and denying minorities the benefits of development and growth.

Addressing a series of meetings in support of BJP candidate, Mahant Pratappuri Maharaj in the Pokhran Assembly constituency,

he said that BJP Government led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi provided equal opportunities to the minorities and even launched special schemes for their economic growth and development.

Khatana emphasized the contrast between the Congress and the BJP in their approach to minority development, claiming that the Congress had resorted to divisive tactics that instilled fear among minorities. He alleged that the Congress party, during its tenure, had neglected the minorities’ rights to development and growth.

MP Khatana praised the BJP-led Government under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for providing minorities with equal opportunities and introducing special schemes tailored to their development and growth.

He highlighted the inclusive policies of the BJP, asserting that the party was committed to fostering an environment where every citizen, irrespective of their background, could thrive.

Khatana pledged the BJP’s commitment to transforming Rajasthan’s developmental and economic landscape if the party is given the mandate in the upcoming elections.

The MP called upon the voters in the Pokhran Assembly constituency to support BJP candidate Mahant Pratappuri.