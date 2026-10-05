Cong takes out outreach to remote Ladda Dhar area

*Raises issues of roads, water, education

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 4: Taking the Congress Party’s public outreach campaign to remote areas, District Congress Committee (DCC) Udhampur president Sumeet Magotra addressed a public meeting at Ladda Dhar, a high-altitude village in Block Narsu area of Chenani Assembly Constituency.

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The meeting was organised by Block Congress president Kuldeep Singh Manhas and witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large number of local residents. Upon his arrival, Magotra was accorded a warm welcome by villagers, reflecting their enthusiasm and support.

Addressing the gathering, Magotra said that Ladda Dhar possesses immense potential for tourism owing to its scenic beauty and pleasant climate. He remarked that even during the peak summer months of May and June, residents require blankets at night, yet the poor condition of roads prevents tourists from visiting this beautiful destination.

He said that improving road connectivity and promoting tourism could create significant employment opportunities for local youth and strengthen the rural economy. He questioned the government’s failure to adequately address the deteriorating road infrastructure in the area.

Raising concerns over the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, Magotra alleged that water supply pipes in several places had been laid over roads instead of being properly installed underground. He demanded an impartial inquiry into the execution of the project, alleging possible irregularities and lack of accountability.

He questioned how public funds running into crores were being spent when residents continued to face irregular water supply and infrastructure works allegedly failed to meet required standards.

Highlighting the condition of education and employment, Magotra said, “Schools exist, but there are not enough teachers; water pipelines have been laid, but there is no water in taps; and educated youth continue to struggle for employment.”

Locals raised many issues connected with road condition, drinking water, education, healthcare facilities etc. On the occasion Puran Singh and Ranjit Singh, along with their associates, joined Congress.

Senior leaders Madan Mathur, Ashok Sharma, Mukesh Bharti,Vikas Sharma, Shivam Sharma, Arvind Khajuria, Rama Shankar and others also accompanied.