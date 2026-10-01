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Home / Videos / Cong Stands For Restoration Of Statehood With Constitutional Guarantees: MLA Nizam ud-din Bhat

Cong Stands For Restoration Of Statehood With Constitutional Guarantees: MLA Nizam ud-din Bhat

  Congress MLA Nizam-ud-Din Bhat said the party stand is clear that statehood should be restored with   Constitutional Guarantees which mandates that jobs and land should be secured for local residents only ...

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Daily Excelsior
12:30 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Congress MLA Nizam-ud-Din Bhat said the party stand is clear that statehood should be restored with   Constitutional Guarantees which mandates that jobs and land should be secured for local residents only

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