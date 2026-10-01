Cong Stands For Restoration Of Statehood With Constitutional Guarantees: MLA Nizam ud-din Bhat
Congress MLA Nizam-ud-Din Bhat said the party stand is clear that statehood should be restored with Constitutional Guarantees which mandates that jobs and land should be secured for local residents only ...
Congress MLA Nizam-ud-Din Bhat said the party stand is clear that statehood should be restored with Constitutional Guarantees which mandates that jobs and land should be secured for local residents only
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