Cong stages protest over ‘Chanda Chori’, NEET scam, Statehood

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: A strong protest march was taken out in Rampura- Nai Basti area of Jammu city today by the Congress Party under the leadership of working president Raman Bhalla along with DCC Jammu Urban president Yogesh Sawhney and chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma.

A large number of Congress leaders and workers including Mahila workers took out a massive protest march raising slogans and carrying plycards from Rampura to Nai Basti area of Satwari in Jammu South Assembly constituency.

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The protesters raised slogans against Chanda Chori in Ram temple demanding Supreme Court monitored probe to expose all thieves and handing over the trust to Sadhus,Saints and Shankracharyas, highlighting NEET paper leaks demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, restoration of statehood besides creating job opportunities to the unemployed youth.

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Addressing the gathering Raman Bhalla questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Ram temple loot and demanded that trust should be dissolved and handed over to Saints,Sadhus and Shankracharyas to save it from loot besides holding of SC monitored probe into the ‘Chanda Chori’

Bhalla termed the commercialisation of education in the country under BJP a serious issue which has resulted into NEET scam with the result our students are committing suicides but Modi Government has not fixed any accountability and yet Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has not own the moral responsibility and resigned. “We are fighting for the rights and safety of our youth who are getting frustrated,” he added.

He also demanded restoration of statehood without further delay stating that Congress has been fighting for statehood for nearly two years. We went to Jantar Mantar and launched a movement in every block of J&K. It is good that NC too has joined our struggle for restoration of statehood, although belated but right step.

Yogesh Sawhney hit out at BJP- RSS and Modi Government for the loot at Ram Temple under its nose and hurting the religious sentiments of crores of Hindus in the country. A high level probe headed by Supreme Court should expose all thieves who were Chowkidaars selected by BJP- RSS, he asked.

Chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, Former DCC president Jammu Urban Manmohan Singh, I/C Assembly Jammu South Amrit Bali, Vijay Sharma Dwarka Choudhary, NSUI president Ajay Lakhotra, Satish Sharma, Vijay Chaudhary, Suresh Kumar and other senior leaders also addressed the gathering.