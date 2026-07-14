Cong stages protest march in Jammu over NEET scam, statehood demand

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: The District Congress Committee, Jammu Urban today organised a strong protest march from Khalsa Chowk to Shivaji Chowk, Nanak Nagar, Jammu.

A large number of Congress leaders and activists and local residents participated in the march, carrying placards and raising slogans against the NEET paper leak, demanding the immediate restoration of full statehood to Jammu & Kashmir and highlighting various issues concerning unemployment, inflation and the rights of the people.

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The protesters raised slogans including "Humari Riyasat Hamara Haq," "NEET Scam ke Zimmedaron ko Saza Do," "Yuva Virodhi Sarkar Murdabad," and "Students ko Insaaf Do."

The protest was led by working president Raman Bhalla and former Minister Yogesh Sawhney, District president Jammu Urban along with chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, Ex MLC Th. Balbir Singh, Manmohan Singh Ex- DCC president, Satish Sharma, Amrit Bali, Sanjeev Panda, Dwarka Choudhary, Jatinder Chib, Bhushan Kumar, Pardeep Bhalla, Latish Sharma, Gurmeet Singh, Ajay Kumar, Jatin Vashist and others.

Addressing the gathering, Bhalla said the BJP Government has repeatedly failed the youth of the country by allowing scams and irregularities to creep into the education system, destroying the dreams of lakhs of deserving students. He said the repeated paper leaks and examination controversies have eroded public faith in competitive examinations and no accountability has been fixed despite widespread outrage. Demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhalla said moral responsibility cannot be avoided when the future of an entire generation is at stake.

Bhalla said the people have been waiting for the restoration of full statehood for nearly two years despite repeated assurances from the Centre. He said the Congress Party has led the movement for statehood by taking the issue from Parliament to Jantar Mantar and to every district and block across Jammu & Kashmir. He asserted that the people cannot be deprived of their constitutional and democratic rights.

Yogesh Sawhney said the Modi Government has completely failed to protect the interests of students, unemployed youth and the people of Jammu & Kashmir. He alleged that repeated examination scams have exposed the collapse of the country's recruitment and examination system, leaving honest and hardworking students frustrated and uncertain about their future. He demanded severe punishment to those involved in the NEET paper leak.

Ravinder Sharma criticised the Centre over rising unemployment, inflation, repeated examination scams and the continued delay in restoring statehood to Jammu & Kashmir. He reiterated that the Congress would continue to fight for the rights of students, youth and the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Meanwhile, District Congress Committee, Udhampur led by Sumeet Magotra also held similar protest at Slathia Chowk Udhampur in presence of former MLA, Chenani KC Bhagat, demanding resignation of Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak scam and donations theft from Sri Ram Temple at Ayodhya.