NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW, Nov 23:

The Congress on Monday shared with the Samajwadi Party a list of seats it wants to contest in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls during their first formal meeting to finalise an alliance, with leaders of the two parties claiming that an agreement could be sealed within the next few days.

The seat-sharing talks will continue on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Sources said that during the brief meeting, the Congress leaders handed over to their SP counterparts a list of over 100 seats from which they want to field their candidates in the Uttar Pradesh polls.

A source present at the meeting told PTI that the Congress side handed the list of seats to the Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders, who said they would study it and revert after consulting party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The Congress wants to contest at least one seat in every district, the source said.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

After the meeting that lasted around 15 minutes and was held at the residence of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari in New Delhi, leaders from both parties described the discussions as "positive" and expressed optimism about finalising the seat-sharing arrangement within two to four days.

SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav said the discussions were held in a "very cordial atmosphere" and that the two sides "listened to each other's views".

"We expect to complete the alliance within the next two to three days. The second round of talks will be held tomorrow," Yadav said.

Speaking with reporters after the meeting, Congress Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said the two parties were moving in the right direction.

"The meeting went very well and was positive. We will reach an agreement very soon... it is almost finalised," he said.

"Since the talks are progressing positively, we will not comment on other details, and we will not disclose the seat-sharing details at this stage," he added.

Later, Gautam said the two sides exchanged ideas on the seats they want to contest and would meet again on Tuesday.

"We have decided to fight together and free the people of Uttar Pradesh from this dictatorial government. They will talk to their party president, seek clarity on our inputs, and we will have another meeting tomorrow," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Misra-Mona said the meeting was held in a positive atmosphere and expressed confidence that everything would be finalised "within the next two to four days".

"I am not talking about numbers. Numbers are not important. ... we will meet again tomorrow, and everything will be finalised," she said. (PTI)