Cong, SP dislike legacy of Ramayana, Maharaja Suheldev, honoured foreign invarders: Adityanath

SHRAVASTI (UP), Jul 21 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted that "invaders cannot be honoured in free India," and claimed that the Samajwadi Party and Congress never liked the legacy of the Ramayana era and Maharaja Suheldev.

"They (opposition) do not like the prosperous legacy associated with Mother Janki and the Ramayana era, nor do they like the tradition of Maharaja Suheldev," Adityanath said.

Maharaja Suheldev, an icon of the Rajbhar community, had defeated and killed Ghaznavid general Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masood in a battle on the banks of the Chittora Lake in Bahraich in 1033 AD.

Advertisement

"Instead...they (opposition) had started organising a fair in the name of a foreign invader, Salar Masood Ghazi," said the chief minister, who was in Shravasti to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 83 development projects worth over Rs 396 crore.

"When our government came to power, I declared that no fair or event would be held in the name of a foreign invader, and that we would take action against anyone who organised one," Adityanath added.

Adityanath also accused the Congress of doing nothing for Shravasti's development.

"The country gained independence in 1947. The Congress ruled for a long time after independence, yet they did nothing (for the region)...Instead, they spared no effort in destroying and erasing the local heritage and pushing the region into regression," Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister said that for 70-75 years, this region remained devoid of a railway line.

"Today, we are all grateful to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi for approving the railway line connecting Bahraich, Shravasti, and Balrampur to Khalilabad and for ensuring the work progressed rapidly," Adityanath said.

Referring to Jalaluddin alias Chhangur Baba, the alleged mastermind of an illegal religious-conversion racket, Adityanath said, "We apprehended Chhangur right here in Balrampur...and threw him behind bars. All the unethical and illegal activities he was engaged in have been demolished by the bulldozer."

Taking an apparent jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Adityanath said, "Nine years ago, 'Babua' became the chief minister here. He used to wake up at 12 (noon). He would get ready by 2 pm, and it was only when 'chachchu' (apparently referring to Shivpal Yadav) taught him something that he would grasp anything at all. By 5 pm, he would head to the gym. And upon returning from the gym, his social gatherings would begin. So, where was any concern for the state?"

"Every district was dominated by a mafia don, and every police station was controlled by a goon. The tehsils were occupied by land mafia, sand mafia, forest mafia, and cattle mafia," he claimed.

Common people would receive no ration or healthcare facilities, youth were deprived of job opportunities, and farmers were left in dire straits, Adityanath further alleged.( PTI)