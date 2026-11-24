New Delhi, Nov 24: The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the renaming of the Jewar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh after him, saying there was a different time when in 1949 then PM Jawaharlal Nehru refused to have the Fateh Maidan in Hyderabad named after him and in 1956 put a stop to the proposal to rename the Banihal Tunnel in J-K in his honour.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Jewar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh was inaugurated by PM Modi on March 28, 2026, with his usual fanfare.

He said Phase-I covers over 3,000 acres acquired amidst controversy, and the investment is over Rs 30,000 crore.

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"Yet, till now not a single scheduled international flight has taken off from there. Passenger traffic is sluggish. This has not prevented the airport being renamed as the Narendra Modi International Airport Noida-Jewar," Ramesh said.

After the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Narendra Modi International Airport, what will be next, he asked.

"There was a different time when in January 1949 the Prime Minister of India refused to have the Fateh Maidan in Hyderabad named after him and in December 1956 he had also put a stop to the proposal to rename the Banihal Tunnel in J&K in his honour," Ramesh said.

MC Chagla writes in his autobiography 'Roses in December' on how, as Union Education Minister in the early 1960s, he had wanted the proposed second university in the nation's capital to be named after the then prime minister, who promptly vetoed the idea, the Congress leader pointed out.

In October, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved a proposal to rename the Noida International Airport at Jewar as the 'Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar'.

Briefing reporters after a Cabinet meeting, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state Cabinet was grateful to Prime Minister Modi for the airport, which he described as a major gift to Uttar Pradesh.

The airport was set to emerge as Uttar Pradesh's largest airport and a major aviation hub in the country, he had said.

PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the greenfield Noida International Airport at Jewar on November 25, 2021. He officially inaugurated its Phase-I on March 28, 2026. Commercial flights started on June 15. (AGENCIES)