Cong Seva Dal organizes Satyagraha, seeks CEC’s ouster

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: J&K Congress Seva Dal, a frontal wing of the Congress Party held Satyagraha protest and pledged to save democracy at Shaheedi Chowk Jammu here today. Several senior leaders including former ministers, former legislators and party functionaries participated in the protest programme.

Led by J&K Congress Seva Dal Chairman, Vijay Sharma, a large number of Congress Seva Dal activists participated in the Satyagraha as part of nationwide call of AICC Congress Seva Dal for ‘Save Democracy’ campaign in the country.

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Working president of JKPCC, Raman Bhalla, former ministers Mula Ram, Yogesh Sawhney, GM Saroori, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma were present on the occasion.

While addressing the gathering Bhalla lashed out at BJP for hijacking the democracy and electoral system in the country by vote chori. Threat to democracy is writ large in the country and the freedom will become meaningless without free and fair elections and right to vote to every eligible voter in the country. He said that Congress Party has launched “Save Democracy” campaign in the country and all like minded democratic parties and other forces ,individuals are invited to join the fight to save democracy.

Ravinder Sharma lauded the Congress leadership especially LOP Rahul Gandhi for exposing the large scale manipulations illegalities and irregularities being committed by the Ruling party through CEC Gyanesh Kumar, who should be removed immediately and prosecuted.

Former minister Yogesh Sawhney hit out at CEC and BJP for vote chori and asked people to join the movement for saving Democracy in the country.

Former ministers Mula Ram and GM Saroori also addressed the gathering and appealed people to join the struggle to save democracy.

Chairman J&K Seva Dal said that Congress party and its frontal wings especially Seva Dal shall be on forefront for the sake of democracy and check Vote Chori in the BJP regime. People must rise to save democracy and their precious right to vote.

Participants raised slogans against Modi Govt and CEC Gyanesh Kumar seeking his immediate removal.

Former legislators Th Balbir Singh, Indu Pawar, Naresh Gupta, senior leaders- Manmohan Singh, Vinod Sharma, Kanta Bhan, Shashi Sharma, Suresh Dogra, Satish Sharma, Amrit Bali, Dwarka Choudhary, Mohd Iqbal Dar, Prof Ashok Bhagat, Seva Dal Chief Vijay Sharma, Sanjeev Panda, Neeraj Gupta, Kapil Singh, Rajiv Saraf, Bhavishya Sudan, Gagandeep Singh, Sohit Sharma, Mangal Bral, Pritam Singh. Varinder Manhas , Rajvir Singh, Latish Sharma, Prem Sharma, Kewal Kishan Jogi and others also participated.