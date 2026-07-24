Cong seeks special package for flood affected J&K people

*Open Sungal Tunnel at Kali Dhar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 23: Congress today demanded special relief and rehabilitation package for the flood affected people and population of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the devastation and loss of lives in Poonch & Rajouri, besides enhancement in the ex-gratia relief for the loss of lives and for house damages, terming the present scale of relief as inadequate.

Advertisement

Click here to watch video

Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan/ PCC headquarters Jammu today JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla and chief spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma said that the nature has created havoc in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir especially in Poonch and Rajouri districts and Ramban where maximum loss of lives besides private and public property has taken place, hundreds of houses, vehicles and their property damaged.

They said Surankote, Mandi in Poonch has witnessed maximum casualties, out of 30 casualties in Poonch district, eight are still missing while out of five in Rajouri distric, two are still missing. Hundreds of houses completely or partially damaged, vehicles, shops, Atta Chakkis, Gharats and other property besides water and power infrastructure roads, bridges and Govt buildings have suffered extensive damage.

Rajouri-Poonch remained without power and water for the last over five days due to extensive damage. The local district administration in both districts have done commendable job so far, as our local leaders including MLA Rajouri Ifitkhar Ahmed, former Minister Shabir Ahmed Khan, DCC president Poonch Ex-DDC Shah Nawaz Choudhary alongwith teams of senior leaders are in constant touch with local administration and the people and engaged in the rescue, relief measures. But there is dire need of adequate funds especially special package to enhance the ex-gratia relief amount for loss of lives, besides house collapse/house damages and other private properties of individuals who have suffered huge damages.

The Central Government must declare it as National disaster as over 30 persons have either lost lives or missing so far and hundreds of houses, vehicles and roads, bridges damaged, for which special reconstruction and rehabilitation package is required with out delay.

All 29 MLAs and MPs of BJP should approach Central Government and persuade Modi Govt to announce adequate special package to proved required relief to he affected people. So far, the loss of private properties and the damage to public infrastructure including roads and bridges was not compensated or repaired /reconstructed in Jammu region, last year, which is failure of all BJP MLAs-MPs. Citing the case of famous Bhair Devta near Nagrota, where the bridge connecting the Devsthan and hundreds of people has not been undertaken for reconstruction yet and it is the congress party which provided a motor-boat to the devotees, people and school children but neither Govt nor BJP representatives could do it. It is time to rise above politics and help the uprooted people, instead of only lip service or photo ops, they added.

They also raised the issue of not allowing the traffic through Sungal Tunnel at Kalidhar and even Ambulances are not permitted but only VIP movement is allowed despite fully completed. The tunnel is only waiting for some VVIP inauguration but people are suffering, demanding its operationalisation and use immediately, they demanded.