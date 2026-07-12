Cong seeks SC probe into Ram Temple Trust

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 11: The Congress today demanded a Supreme Court-monitored judicial inquiry into the alleged financial irregularities involving the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Addressing a press conference at the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) headquarters here, All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba also called for the Trust to be sealed pending investigation.

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Lamba, who is also a former MLA and a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), addressed a range of national issues, including the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust, women's rights, reservation and the alleged NEET paper leak.

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Alleging financial irregularities in the functioning of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Lamba demanded that it be sealed immediately pending investigation.

She also sought an independent judicial inquiry under the supervision of the Supreme Court, saying the allegations required a transparent and impartial probe.

Highlighting women's issues, Lamba announced that the All India Mahila Congress will organise a "Mahila Sansad Gherao" in New Delhi on July 21.

She said women from across the country would participate in the protest to raise issues concerning women's safety, dignity, justice and equal rights.

She added that, besides women's concerns, the demonstration would also highlight unemployment, inflation and other issues affecting the public.

On the issue of reservation, Lamba said the Congress stood firmly in support of safeguarding the constitutional rights of reserved categories.

She said the party would continue to advocate policies aimed at ensuring social justice, equal opportunities and the protection of constitutional guarantees for marginalised communities.

Referring to the alleged NEET paper leak, Lamba accused the Centre of failing to ensure transparency and fairness in the conduct of competitive examinations.

She said repeated controversies surrounding recruitment and entrance examinations had undermined the confidence of students and demanded accountability from the government.

During the interaction, Lamba reiterated the Congress party's commitment to raising issues affecting women, youth and disadvantaged sections.

She said the party would continue to campaign both inside and outside Parliament on matters of public concern.

Senior leaders of the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee and the Mahila Congress were also present at the press conference.