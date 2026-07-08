Cong seeks SC monitored probe into Ram Mandir theft case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 7: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee has said that all those involved in the heinous crime of ‘loot’ at holy Ram Temple (Chanda Chori) should be exposed, booked and punished through a high level impartial, independent probe headed by a sitting or retired high court judge, besides the Trust should be handed over to religios/spiritual heads, Shankracharyas.

The party also sought a public apology by BJP and its National president Nitin Nabin for the display of Shri Hanuman Ji dancing in front of the cavalcade of Nitn Nabin, as it hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and insult to the religion.

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Addressing a joint press conference at Rajiv Bhawan here today, JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla, former Minister Mula Ram, chief spokesperson Ravider Sharma, Ex-MLC Ved Mahajan expressed concern over great resentment amongst people over the theft at Holy Ram Temple and the serious revelations coming out through media and social media, which has greatly hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindus in the country.

The ‘Chanda Chori’ has taken place under the nose of BJP Govt at the Centre and in UP, as the entire credit and control was with them and the people at the helm of affairs were selected by them, so how can they escape the responsibility and are answerable for this serious incident. There were allegations regarding malpractices and corruption right from its construction regarding sale/purchase of land but now these exposes have hurt the religious sentiments and shaken the faith of entire population in the management system.

They demanded that all those involved in this heinous and shameful crime should be identified, booked and given exemplary punishment but the people have no trust in the present SIT, so, a Supreme Court monitored high level probe should be ordered besides dissolving the entire trust and its re-constitution with inclusion of Shankracharyas, saints, religious heads etc. besides declaring the details of major donations and gifts etc.

Ravinder Sharma questioned the BJP president for the betrayal over Statehood after getting huge mandate from Jammu on the promise of restoration of Statehood. Why BJP president did not utter a word on restoration of statehood adding that BJP has fulfilled the dreams of Mookerjee at the cost of dreams, identity, status, dignity and rights of J&K People especially youths who are losing jobs, land and resources.

Working president Raman Bhalla referred to the lot of inconvenience and lathicharge faced by the Amarnath Yatris. In Jammu and enroute for the past few days. A yatri has died due to snake bite at base camp and questioned why more base camps/expansion of best shelter facilities were not created after Bhagwati Nagar, which was created by Congress Govt.

Former Minister Mula Ram expressed grave concern over the acute shortage of power and water especially long power cuts in rural areas causing great hardships to the farmers. The people in Jammu region are facing scorching heat and farmers are facing power crises as their tube wells not functioning without power during the sowing season of paddy. The Govt. should wake up to the sufferings of Jammu people and farmers.