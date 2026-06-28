Cong seeks exam reforms, Pradhan’s resignation

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 27: The Congress today demanded sweeping reforms in the country's examination system, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that the NEET paper leak had exposed serious flaws in the education system.

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The demands were raised during a press conference organised by the District Congress Committee (DCC), Pulwama, at Pampore as part of the party's nationwide 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign aimed at highlighting issues faced by students.

The press conference was attended by District Congress President Pulwama Umar Jaan, former MLA Kokernag Abdul Rahim Rather, District Mahila Congress President Pulwama, NSUI President Pulwama and NEET aspirants.

Addressing reporters, Congress leaders said the 40-day campaign, launched by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, seeks to draw attention to challenges confronting students and the education sector across the country.

District Congress President Umar Jaan alleged that the country's education system had turned into a "rejection system", leaving students uncertain about their future.

He also claimed that higher education had become increasingly expensive for families.

Citing NEET as an example, Jaan said nearly 22 lakh students appear for the examination every year and claimed that families collectively spend around 1.32 lakh crore annually on preparation.

The Congress leaders also alleged that the coaching industry had become exploitative and claimed that only a small proportion of students eventually secure stable employment despite years of preparation.

Reiterating the party's demands, the leaders called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a transparent and accountable examination system, regulation of the coaching industry and strengthening of the public education system.

The party said it would continue to raise issues concerning students through the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign across Pulwama district in the coming weeks.