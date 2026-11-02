Cong Seeking Power Through 'Anarchy', 'Undermining' Democracy: Union Minister Amit Shah

Hyderabad, Nov 2: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday accused the Congress of attempting to seize power through "anarchy" and "undermine democracy" after facing repeated electoral defeats.

In a post on X, ahead of his 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' 'padaytra' here, he said, "Citizens have braced themselves to shield our democracy from these attacks."

Shah is scheduled to lead the footmarch on Monday evening from Babu Jagjivan Ram statue at Basheerbagh to the Mozamjahi Market here.

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Shah arrived at Begumpet airport here on Monday afternoon to participate in the 'padayatra'.

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy and other Telangana BJP leaders accorded a warm welcome to Shah at the airport.

Soon after his arrival, Shah visited the Goddess Bhagya Laxmi temple at Charminar here.

Shah is expected to address people at the Mozamjahi market.

The Union Home Minister's remarks were expected to target the INDIA bloc's criticism of the BJP at a rally held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday.

The INDIA bloc on Sunday called for the BJP's ouster over allegations of 'vote chori' (vote theft), with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserting that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will be removed and sent to jail for treason in future, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will not be allowed to evade the law. (Agencies)