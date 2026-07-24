Cong running away from debate over NEET, fearing exposure: Chugh

Hails PM's decision on fast track courts

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 23: BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, Tarun Chugh today welcomed Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's decision to set up fast track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leak cases, and mounted a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress has colluded with disruptive forces to escape a debate in Parliament.

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Welcoming the Prime Minister's unequivocal commitment that "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth," Chugh said the decision to establish fast track courts for examination paper leak cases demonstrates the Government's zero-tolerance policy against those who attempt to steal the future of hardworking students. "The Prime Minister has made it crystal clear that those who gamble with the future of our youth will face swift justice and the harshest punishment. Paper leak mafias, education racketeers and those protecting them have no place in New India," he said.

Chugh recalled that before 2014 the country had neither a National Testing Agency nor any law against paper leaks. The Modi Government set up the NTA in 2017, enacted the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act in 2024, and implemented biometric and face authentication along with strict SOPs on the recommendations of the Dr. K. Radhakrishnan Committee. The Congress, he said, ran the examination system for decades without any safeguards and allowed paper leak mafias to flourish.

Citing figures, Chugh said Governments run by the Congress and its INDI Alliance partners account for as many as 69 paper leaks - 53 under Congress rule alone, including 15 leaks of national-level examinations and 38 in Congress-ruled states. Under the UPA, papers of AIEEE, AIIMS entrance, SSC CGL, CBSE Class 12, Railway recruitment and LIC recruitment examinations were leaked. He pointed out that Ravi Atri, whose name surfaced in the NEET case, was involved in the AIIMS entrance paper leak way back in 2011 under Congress rule. Among the states, Congress-ruled Rajasthan alone witnessed nine paper leaks including REET, the TMC Government in West Bengal accounts for seven including the infamous SSC teacher recruitment scam, Punjab saw the medical entrance test leak in 2006 under a Congress Government, and the JMM Government in Jharkhand has seen five leaks since 2021. "Those who presided over this loot of the youth's future are today shedding crocodile tears for students," he said.