Cong remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his 82nd birth anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: Congress Party today remembered the life and achievements of the nation under the leadership of former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, on his 82nd birth anniversary by holding several functions at different places in Jammu province.

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The main function was held at Rajiv Bhawan/ PCC Hqrs Shaheedi Chowk Jammu, which was presided over by working president of JKPCC, Raman Bhalla and attended by senior PCC functionaries, leaders of District Congress Committee Jammu Urban, Blocks and frontal organizations.

Raman Bhalla while paying floral tribute to Rajiv Gandhi described him as the architect of 21st Century, who prepared the youth of the Country for the challenges of 21st century in India, especially IT and Computer revolution, lowering of voting age from 21 years to 18 years and introduced a vibrant Panchayat Raj system in the Country.

Bhalla said it was vision of Late Rajiv Gandhi that he foresaw the future of the Country in preparing and educating youth of the Country for the 21st Century. He saw great opportunity in the IT revolution and introduced computerization in late eighties, which became possible due to the efforts of Rajiv Gandhi. He said that Rajiv Gandhi lowered the voting age from 21 years to 18 years to ensure the participation of youth in the democratic & political process and emergence of young leadership. The vibrant Panchayat Raj System with 33% reservation to women and due reservation to SC/STs has ensured the transfer of power to the people. He said that 73rd /74th amendment was introduced and incorporated into the Panchyats & Urban bodies to establish elected three tier system in the J&K by the efforts of Congress in the previous coalition of NC-Congress in 2014.

Former Minister Mula Ram, DCC president Jammu Urban Yogesh Sawhney also paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi remembered his contribution to the nation in various fields and recalled his visits to the state as general secretary AICC and later as Prime Minister.

Chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma described Late Gandhi as the architect of 21st Century, who prepared the youth of the Country for the challenges of 21st century in India, especially IT and Computer revolution, lowering of voting age from 21 years to 18 years and introduced a vibrant Panchayat Raj system in the Country.

Several other senior leaders and activists spoke on the life and achievements of Rajiv Gandhi and paid floral tribute to his great leadership.

Prominent among those included-Ved Mahajan, Rajnish Sharma, Manmohan Singh, Kanta Bhan, TS Tony, Vijay Sharma, Shashi Sharma, Satish Sharma, Suresh Dogra, Sanjeev Panda, Iqbal Dar, Ashok Bhagat, Asha Chandan, Dwarka Choudhary, Rajinder Singh Jamwal, Kewal Krishan Jogi, Rajvir Singh, Varinder Manhas, Kapil Chib, Rajiv Saraf, Bhavishya Sudan, Sohit Sharma, Prem Sharma, Latish Sharma, Gurmeet Singh, Ram Magotra and many others.

Similar function was held at Udhampur under the leadership of DCC chief, Sumeet Magotra.