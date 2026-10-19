Cong protests over dilapidated road condition

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 18: District Congress Committee (DCC) Udhampur, led by Sumeet Magotra on Sunday held a protest at Dabbad Chowk against the deteriorating condition of the main market road, demanding immediate repairs and accountability from the authorities and the contractor concerned.

Shopkeepers and traders of the market participated in the demonstration and highlighted the difficulties they have been facing due to the damaged road. The traders said that clouds of dust and scattered sharp stones on the road were adversely affecting their businesses, particularly during the ongoing festive season, when they expected increased sales. They alleged that dust was damaging goods kept inside shops, while two-wheelers frequently skidded on the uneven surface, putting commuters and pedestrians at risk of injuries.

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Addressing the gathering, Magotra said that the administration and the concerned department had been given 10 days to address the issue, but no concrete action had been taken. He pointed out that pipeline work had been carried out in the main market under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, and the agency responsible was required to restore the road in accordance with the tender conditions after completing the work.

“More than two months have passed, but the condition of the road remains unchanged. Traders are suffering losses, commuters are facing safety risks, and the administration has failed to provide the relief that people deserve,” Magotra said.

Issuing a fresh one-week ultimatum to the administration and the concerned department, the DCC president warned that failure to repair the road within the stipulated period would lead to another protest at Dabbad Chowk, including the burning of effigies of the concerned department, contractor and MLA.