Cong protests in Srinagar, seeks Pradhan’s resignation

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 24: Congress workers today protested here against alleged police action on students demonstrating at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar and backed the demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Scores of party workers assembled at the Congress headquarters here, raising slogans against the BJP-led Central Government and expressing solidarity with students protesting in the national capital. "The students were protesting peacefully, but they were beaten with sticks and injured," a Congress leader told reporters.

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"Our protest is in solidarity with those students who were injured, who were beaten. We are also protesting in solidarity with Rahul Ji, who was also beaten." Click here to watch video

The leader alleged that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MPs were "dragged" and "misbehaved with" while attempting to protest outside the Prime Minister's Office. "This Government wants to rule on the basis of sticks," he said, accusing the BJP of trying to suppress dissent through force.

Another Congress leader said the protest was part of a nationwide campaign against the Centre's handling of the student protests. "What happened to the students? What kind of treatment was given to the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi and his fellow members of Parliament?" he said. He added, "This protest is against this Government."

He said the Congress would continue raising issues affecting the public and would not back down from its demands.