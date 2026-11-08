Cong projects civic issues, demands repair of roads

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 7: The District Congress Committee (DCC), Udhampur, held its monthly meeting under the chairmanship of District president Sumeet Magotra, during which several pressing public issues concerning rural and urban areas of the district were discussed.

Participants from different areas highlighted the deteriorating condition of roads in Pancheri tehsil stating that poor road connectivity has been causing considerable inconvenience to commuters, patients, students and local residents. They urged the authorities to take immediate steps towards road repairs and restoration.

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The meeting also witnessed concerns over staff shortages in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and government schools. Participants expressed dissatisfaction over the shortage of Medical employees and teachers, saying that essential healthcare and educational services were being affected. The issue of eligible families being unable to obtain BPL ration cards was also raised, with members demanding that the process be streamlined to ensure that deserving beneficiaries are not deprived of government assistance.

Addressing the meeting, Magotra expressed concern over what he described as the lack of attention being given to public grievances by elected representatives. He said that residents of Mongri and Pancheri were struggling with poor road infrastructure, while shortages of staff in healthcare institutions and schools continued to affect essential public services.

Magotra further pointed out that several lanes and internal roads in different wards of Udhampur city were in a dilapidated condition, with residents having to face daily hardships. He said that basic civic infrastructure at the ward level should not be overlooked and called for accountability from the concerned departments.

He urged the district administration to take up these issues on priority and direct the concerned departments to initiate time-bound corrective measures.