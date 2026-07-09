Cong organises ‘Loktantra Bachao Satyagraha’

*Calls for early Local Bodies elections

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 8: The Congress Party (Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangathan - RGPRS), Jammu & Kashmir, today organised a peaceful "Loktantra Bachao Satyagraha" at Rajiv Bhawan, Jammu, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding democracy, protecting constitutional institutions, and ensuring free and fair elections.

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The Satyagraha witnessed the participation of senior Congress leaders, including Raman Bhalla, working president, JKPCC; Mudasir Lolabi, Chairman, Congress (RGPRS) J&K; Th Hirapal Singh, National Organising Secretary (NOB), RGPRS; Madan Lal, OBC Chairman, J&K Congress; Ankur Dogra; Vivek Sharma Dr Arfan Naik, and several Congress workers, youth leaders, and party activists.

Addressing the gathering, the speakers reaffirmed the Congress Party's unwavering commitment to defending democracy, the Constitution, and the rights of every citizen. They emphasised that democratic institutions must function independently, transparently, and impartially, while urging citizens to remain vigilant in protecting the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

Speaking on the occasion, Mudasir Lolabi, Chairman, Congress (RGPRS) J&K, said that the "Loktantra Bachao Satyagraha" symbolises the determination of Congress workers to uphold democratic principles through peaceful and constitutional means. He urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to break its silence over the rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination form and sought greater transparency in the matter.

He also appealed to the Government of Jammu & Kashmir to announce and conduct the long-pending local body elections at the earliest, stating that timely elections are essential for restoring grassroots democracy, strengthening Panchayati Raj Institutions, and ensuring effective public participation in governance.

The programme concluded with a collective pledge by the participants to continue their peaceful democratic struggle for the protection of constitutional values and the strengthening of democratic institutions across the country.