Cong only secular force to save democracy: AICC Secy

*BJP wants to govern J&K by remote control: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, July 28: AICC secretary and co-incharge J&K affairs of the party Divya Mahipal Maderna, Ex-MLA Rajasthan today cautioned the people about the threat to democracy and religious harmony in the Country and said that Congress is the only secular, democratic force which can defeat the communal, divisive and anti-democratic forces and lead the country on the path of peace, progress and all round development.

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Addressing Congress workers at Samba today, AICC secretary said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has proved that non-violence and Satyagraha are the strongest weapons against authoritarianism. As a result Modi Government has to bow before the youth but regretted that young boys and girls, seeking justice and fighting against corruption in the system, were subjected to atrocities and use of pellet guns.

She said it was LoP Rahul Gandhi who is fighting the authoritarian policies of BJP Government for more than 12 years and now the outbursts of Gen Z is the result of strong arms methods of Modi Government against all just and peaceful protests in the country.

AICC leader regretted that hundreds of students were injured and hospitalized due to the use of pellet guns, and other excesses by the police.

Referring to the demand of statehood to J&K, AICC secretary said that it is the betrayal of BJP, which is refusing to fulfill the promise to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, after getting huge mandate on the promise of restoration of Statehood.

Addressing the gathering working president Raman Bhalla launched a scathing attack on BJP for their neglect and betrayal of people of Jammu region after making tall promises to the people especially the youth. He said BJP wants to rule from Delhi through remote control under UT and does not want to grant Statehood and transfer power to the people of J&K, like in other states of the country.

The local BJP MLAs and MPs are dancing to the tunes of Central leadership and maintaining silence over the issue of statehood, unemployment and regularisation of the daily wagers, contractual and temporary employees for decades besides developmental issues.

Former Minister Yash Paul Kundal lashed out at the Central Government and BJP leadership for the hardships faced by the common man and the youth on various fronts due to unprecedented price hike, large scale unemployment, joblessness and bunglings in recruitments and examinations.

DCC president Samba Sanjeev Sharma referred to the party activities to expose the BJP on NEET paper leakage, Chanda Chori, Vote Chori and large scale corruption and unemployment. He said the people are fed up with the Modi Government and want to bring change in future.

Several senior leaders Babal Gupta, Vinod Kumar, TR Bhagat, Satish Dutta, Subash Singh; Raj Khajuria, Partap Singh; Pritam Singh, Uttam Chand and others also spoke on the occasion.

Bhat further alleged that the proposed facility was being established without the consent of the local Gram Sabha and close to irrigation canals, orchards, agricultural land, a school and the road leading to the shrine of Baba Haneefuddin Reshi.