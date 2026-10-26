MLA inaugurates road connectivity project

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 25: Slamming Dr. Farooq Abdullah's reported remark that Pakistan is "protecting us", Ranbir Singh Pathania, MLA Udhampur East, said that J&K stands strengthened by the supreme sacrifices of its security forces, the Constitution of India and the resilience of its people and not by a country that unleashed tribal aggression in 1947 and has sustained cross-border terrorism.

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"Pakistan cannot be projected as a protector of the very people who have suffered its aggression and terrorism. Congress and Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah must categorically clear whether they endorse this narrative," Pathania said.

He further said that Pakistan's persistent attempts to internationalise Kashmir issue cannot be viewed in isolation from its history of hostility towards India and the grave security challenges faced by J&K.

"When a senior political leader suggests that Pakistan is protecting the people of J&K, the people have every right to seek clarity," the MLA maintained claiming that NC government had faltered on its election promises, failed to adequately address several governance-related concerns and displayed considerable inconsistency between the positions taken by its MLAs and ministers.

Pathania was speaking at a function where he inaugurated two important roads in Udhampur East-the road at Gadala Kandi in Panchayat Palnoo and the Khoon-Saltan road.

He said that the inauguration of these roads reflected the larger commitment to improving rural connectivity, facilitating the movement of people and goods and ensuring better access to essential services for residents of the area.