Cong observes Indira’s 42nd martyrdom day

*Pays tribute to Sardar Patel

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 31: Rich tribute were paid to the former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary today by the Congress party at Jammu party office and districts of the J&K UT.

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The main function was held at Rajiv Bhawan, Shaheedi Chowk, Jammu under the chairmanship of chief spokesperson of JKPCC, Ravinder Sharma (Ex-MLC) and attended by senior leaders Iqbal Dar, Vijay Sharma, Kapil Chib, Sohit Sharma, Ram Magotra, Latish Sharma, Rakesh Sharma, Yash Pal Sangral, Surinder Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Ravinder Chauhan, Prem Sharma, Suresh Bangotra, Atul Sharma, Gurvinder Singh and others.

Rich tributes were also paid to Iron-man Sardar Patel, first Dy Prime Minister and Home Minister and one of the greatest stalwarts of the country, on his birth anniversary today. His services in the freedom struggle and in the strengthening and consolidation of the country after independence were recalled.

While paying rich tributes to Gandhi, Ravinder Sharma described her as a dynamic and visionary leader under whose stewardship India emerged as a strong nation in the international arena, apart from achieving great success towards eradication of poverty and hunger. She always cared for the poor and common masses and mingle with them in order to better understand their sufferings. She was the symbol of empowerment of women and launched various programmes for upliftment of weaker and deprived sections of the society.

He specially mentioned her visionary initiative to link Jammu and Kashmir through railway by laying the railway project upto Udhampur which has now been linked up to the last corner of the J&K. He recalled her historical contributions in the form of Shimla Agreement, which binds Pakistan to settle all outstanding issues with India including Kashmir through bilateral means, strengthening of Non Aliened Movement (NAM) in the world, besides librating Bangladesh for which her leadership was commended by Atal Behari Vajpayee who compared her to Goddess Durga.

Remembering Sardar Patel, Sharma recalled his great contributions to the freedom struggle and as first Home Minister of Independent India. He united and strengthened the nation and the secular values after the death of Mahatma Gandhi. Sardar Patel banned RSS terming their divisive and communal policies as a threat to the unity and integrity of the nation.

The District Congress Committee (DCC), Udhampur also paid heartfelt tributes to Indira Gandhi, on her death anniversary at Indira Chowk, Gole Market, Udhampur. The programme was held under the chairmanship of DCC president Sumeet Magotra. Congress leaders and workers offered flowers to her portrait and paid homage with moist eyes.

Former MLA KC Bhagat, Suraj Choudhary, Anil Pachiyala, Shashi Manhas, OP Khokhar and others were also present.