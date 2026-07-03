Cong not to join Cabinet till statehood is restored: Karra

Hails NC’s proposal of Jantar Mantar protest

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 2: Congress president Tariq Karra on Thursday said the Congress would not join the Council of Ministers in the Omar Abdullah-led Government until statehood is restored, asserting that the party's decision is based on a "principled stand."

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Replying to questions on whether the Congress would seek a share in the proposed Cabinet expansion, Karra said the party's priority was the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, not ministerial positions.

"Look, Cabinet is not our issue. Our issue is the issue of statehood. Even if we are outside the Cabinet, we are outside because of a principal stand. We had already mentioned that until the statehood is restored, we will not be a part of the Cabinet," Karra told reporters in Srinagar.

"However, we are in support of the Government. Whenever we feel that there is an onslaught from the BJP on the Government, or there is a threat from the BJP to the government, at that time you will find the Congress Party with the National Conference," he added.

His remarks come amid speculation over an expansion and reshuffle of the Council of Ministers headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The Congress, which is supporting the National Conference-led Government, has consistently maintained that the restoration of full statehood remains its foremost political demand and has linked any participation in the government to the fulfilment of that objective.

Omar Abdullah has recently indicated that there may be cabinet expansion.

Karra also welcomed the National Conference's proposal to participate in a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar for statehood, saying the Congress had been spearheading the campaign for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood for over a year.

Asked about the ruling National Conference's announcement that it would formally invite INDIA bloc members and other J&K parties to join the protest on the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon Session, Karra said the development vindicated the Congress' long-standing position.

"Look, we have already been to Jantar Mantar. If you look at it, we have given the calls for 'Srinagar Chalo', 'Jammu Chalo' and then 'Delhi Chalo' a year ago. In fact, this is a place of joy for us. And I can proudly say that what we said a year ago, what we started a year ago, today those people are also participating in it, who were having some inhibition at that time, or they had some compulsion. Today all the people have reached the same point, the same point, from where the Congress party started," Karra said.

Meanwhile, amid growing anxiety among students over alleged paper leaks, repeated examination disruptions and mounting academic pressure, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president, Tariq Hameed Karra today interacted with over one thousand students, teachers, parents and others under the nationwide "Chhatron Ki Goonj" campaign launched by Rahul Gandhi.

The programme, held in Srinagar, witnessed emotional interactions as students openly shared their experiences regarding repeated examination postponements, alleged irregularities, delayed recruitment processes, unemployment, increasing academic pressure and the emotional and financial burden these challenges have placed on families.

The atmosphere during the interaction remained emotionally charged, with many students expressing frustration, anxiety and a deep sense of uncertainty about their future. Several students also voiced fears that repeated disruptions and lack of transparency in recruitment processes were eroding their confidence and diminishing their chances of securing stable careers. Students also spoke about uncertainties surrounding examinations, alleged paper leak incidents, rescheduling of competitive exams like NEET and the growing mental stress among youth.

Several students expressed deep concern over what they described as a "crisis of trust" in the education and recruitment system. Many said they spend years preparing for competitive examinations only to face repeated postponements, cancellations and allegations of irregularities.

"We study day and night with the hope of securing a better future, but repeated paper leaks and delays are destroying our confidence," said one student during the interaction.

Addressing the gathering, Karra assured students that their "hard work and sacrifices will not go waste," while asserting that the Congress party stands firmly with the student community in their fight for transparency and accountability in the education system.

"Students are the future of the nation and their aspirations cannot be compromised. The repeated controversies around examinations and recruitment processes have shaken the confidence of youth. Congress will continue to raise its voice until justice is ensured," Karra said.

JKPCC chief was joined by IYC National president Uday Banu Chib live from New Delhi and was accompanied by president District Congress Committee Srinagar, Dr Audil Farooq Mir (Lasjan), Mahila Congress president Shameema Raina, IYC In-Charge for Jammu and Kashmir Maan Singh Rathore, Pradesh Youth Congress leaders Yasir Mandoo, Basharat Bashir Wani, Musadiq Mehraj, Syed Iqbal, and others.