Cong MP warns of 'fighting robot PLA on LAC'; BJP fires 'robot of China barb' at Rahul

New Delhi, Aug 25: Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday warned that India might soon be fighting Chinese army robots on the LAC if the government is not careful, evoking a pushback from the BJP which fired a "robot of China" salvo at Rahul Gandhi.

Tewari shared on X a media report on a Chinese robot beating Usain Bolt's 100-metre record.

"If India is not careful it could be very soon fighting a robot PLA (People's Liberation Army) on the LAC (Line of Actual Control). The impressive development of humanoid robots by China should give us a reality check that despite all the bombast of being an emerging great power really how far behind we are qua China in the technology game -- and this is only one of the genres," Tewari said.

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China is today ahead of the US in 67 of the 75 critical technologies, he said.

BJP MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra termed the Congress mindset "Chinese".

"First, we have to fight the Congress mindset at the LAC and at the international borders also. Because they are the ones who, in fact, are the prop-ups of our enemies, they are the ones who spread misinformation. They are the ones who were found inside the Chinese tent when the Doklam standoff was taking place," Patra told reporters.

"When the Indian Army and the Chinese army were hand-on-hand... the words used by Rahul Gandhi, I remember, were: 'Maar daala hamaare Army ko'. Such were the discouraging words of Mr Rahul Gandhi...," he said.

He dubbed Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as a "robot of China".

"We need to fight his mindset democratically," Patra told reporters.

In 2009, Usain Bolt set the men's 100-metre dash world record of 9.58 seconds at the World Athletics Championships in Berlin. On Saturday, a humanoid robot developed by the Chinese company X-Humanoid beat that record by 0.19 seconds, according to Chinese state media. (Agencies)