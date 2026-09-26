Cong MLAs protest against CEC in Assembly

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 25: Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Friday as Congress MLAs protested against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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As soon as the House proceedings began, the Congress members took to their feet and raised slogans against Kumar.

Congress MLAs Nizamuddin Bhat, Irfan Hafiz Lone, and Iftikhar Ahmad, shouted slogans against the CEC and displayed banners saying "Protect the vote, protect the democracy" and "No democracy without fair elections".

"This is an attack on democracy," Lone said.

Bhat urged Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather that the Congress MLAs be heard.

However, the Speaker disallowed them and asked them to take their seats.

As the Congress MLAs continued with the protest, and tried to storm into the well of the House, the Speaker warned them of action.

The members also demanded resignation and arrest of Kumar.

However, the Speaker told the protesting members that the Election Commission of India "is not in our control".

Later, the Congress MLAs took their seats and the proceedings of the Question Hour continued.