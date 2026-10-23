Cong MLA Sukhpal Khaira suspended for remainder of Punjab Assembly session

Chandigarh, Oct 23: The Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a motion against Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, suspending him for the remainder of the ongoing session.

The move came after Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema moved the motion against Khaira, accusing him of using unparliamentary language against the chair and deliberately disrupting proceedings of the House.

Cheema cited Khaira's conduct during a protest by Congress MLAs during Question Hour.

Advertisement

Unruly scenes unfolded in the Punjab Assembly on Friday after Congress MLAs demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, storming the well of the House and raising slogans against the AAP government.

At one point, Cheema and Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira were seen pointing fingers at each other.

Amid noisy scenes, Congress MLAs staged a walkout.

When the motion was passed, Congress MLAs were not present in the House.

The Punjab Assembly session began Thursday and would continue till October 27. (PTI)