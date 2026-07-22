Over 250 detained by police, released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress president, Tariq Hameed Karra was detained by police along with over 250 senior party leaders and workers by police on late Tuesday evening after the party staged a protest outside Lok Bhavan here.

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The J&K unit of the Party launched protest dharna outside the LG's residence at Panjtirthi in Jammu this evening against the detention of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and other prominent leaders of the party in Delhi.

As the news about the Delhi Police action reached the party headquarters, the JKPCC chief, Karra led senior party leaders and activists to Lok Bhavan in Panjtirthi area to lodge their protest. They raised slogans demanding resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

While the protest was going on at the site, a contingent of police reached the scene and detained Karra, working president Raman Bhalla, former minister and MP Ch Lal Singh, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, senior leader Mula Ram, Kanta Bhan, DCC presidents Yogesh Sawney & Neeraj Kundan, Ved Mahajan, Jugal Kishore, Th Balbir Singh, Manmohan Singh along with dozens of leaders and activists, a party spokesman said, adding that they were taken to the Police Station Pacca Danga and District Lines. A senior police official said that they all were released later.

Talking to media-persons, Karra alleged that the police crackdown on student protesters in Delhi on Monday reflected an authoritarian mindset and amounted to an assault on democratic values.

"The way protesters were beaten and tear gas shells were fired at them, without any regard for whether they were women, men or elderly persons, made it appear as though an emergency had been imposed. It no longer felt like a democratic country but one under police rule," he said.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's sit-in protest outside the Prime Minister's residence on Tuesday, Karra alleged that Gandhi and several senior Congress leaders were forcibly dragged away and detained.

"The fact that they were dragged away and detained is a black stain on India's democracy," he said.

Expressing concern over the arrests, he warned that no harm should come to the Congress leadership and criticised what he described as the Centre's increasing use of force against political opponents.

JKPCC chief also accused the government of refusing to allow a discussion in Parliament on the alleged police action at Parliament Street and Jantar Mantar.

"Parliament exists to debate issues of public importance. If such matters cannot be discussed there, then democracy has effectively been undermined. There is no democracy left; only autocracy," he said.

Demanding accountability, Karra called for a detailed discussion in Parliament on the alleged use of force against protesters, particularly students, and sought action against those responsible.

Launching a broader attack on the Union government, Karra alleged that the country was witnessing increasing "high-handedness" and "misuse of authority" under the present dispensation.