Cong leader found dead in local hotel

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 26: Senior Congress leader, Farooq Khan hailing from Manjakote area was found dead in a hotel room under mysterious circumstances near the Rajouri Bus Stand here on Sunday.

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According to police, they rushed to the hotel after receiving information about the incident. The body was taken into custody and shifted to Government Medical College (GMC), Rajouri, where doctors conducted the post-mortem examination.

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Officials said the exact circumstances surrounding Farooq Khan’s death are yet to be determined. A case has been registered, and police have launched a thorough investigation from all possible angles.

Authorities have stated that no possibility can be ruled out at this stage, and the actual cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report and further investigation.

Farooq Khan was regarded as a senior and active Congress leader in the Manjakote region. He had been associated with social and political activities for many years and was well known for his public service and strong connect with the local community.