Cong holds “Chopal pe Charcha” at Sunderbani, raises concern over Chanda Chori, paper leaks

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 5: JKPCC chief spokesperson and former MLC, Ravinder Sharma today addressed a gathering at Sunderbani as part of "Chopal pe Charcha "programme of AICC and highlighted various burning issues including Chanda Chori,Paper leaks ,unemployment, unprecedented price hike & power tariff.

A large number of prominent leaders, activists and office bearers of DCC and block presidents and newly appointed office bearers of Sunderbani, Devak and Siot were present on the occasion.

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The new office bearers were felicitated and garlanded on the occasion and asked to constitute Halq Panchayats and booth committees in the areas.

Addressing the gathering Ravinder Sharma said that Modi Government and BJP are trying to divert the attention of the nation from the real issues like " Chanda Chori", students problems, economic issues, unemployment, price hike and failures on various fronts.

He said BJP has been trying to cover up and hide behind the other issues being raised by them to divert the attention of the people from these real issues faced by people and great economic distress faced by every common man in this country.

He said that unprecedented price hike of all essential commodities, large scale unemployment faced by the youth and paper leaks and bunglings in recruitments throughout the country and unprecedented price hike are real issues facing country.

The youth and students of the country face tough time of their career and for livlihood under Modi Government and the recent students protests at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere in the country was the outbursts of their anger, frustration .

There is a silent revolt like situation against Modi Government and BJP all over country as youth see a bleak future and want change in the system and leading a revolution in the society who are encouraged by the dynamic leadership of LOP, Rahul Gandhi.

Several other prominent Congress leaders and activists spoke on the occasion and took part in the interactive session .