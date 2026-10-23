Cong Hits Out At PM Over Face-Offs With Chinese PLA In Arunachal

NEW DELHI, Oct 23: The Congress on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the reported "face-offs" with the Chinese army in Arunachal Pradesh, asking him to take the nation and Parliament into confidence by making a comprehensive statement on the border situation.

The opposition party accused Modi of being a "coward" for not raising border issues with China during his meetings with the Chinese President and said India's interests can not be allowed to be surrendered. The party said the truth about China has come out in the open with ITBP Director General Shatrujeet Kapoor admitting that skirmishes with China continue at the border and that in the past few days a situation arose "where a face-off happened at several locations in Arunachal, and it still continues".

The Congress claimed that owing to the PM's "clean chit" in 2020 after violence in eastern Ladakh, China felt emboldened in Arunachal Pradesh.

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There was no immediate response by the government or the BJP on the Congress claims and allegations.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Enough clean chits to China. PM Modi must come clean before India!"

He said India's armed forces had complete confidence of the people, "but national security demands accountability, not diplomatic photo opportunities and Hugplomacy!"

"Instead of attacking the Opposition, PM Modi must take Parliament and the Nation into confidence," Kharge said, posing a set of three questions on national security, economic policy and diplomatic accountability.

Noting that the ITBP DG's confirmation of continuing face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh was "deeply alarming", he asked whether another serious confrontation was unfolding after Doklam and Galwan.

"Reports of Chinese incursions near Taksing emerged in August. Yet, even 47 days after Corps Commander-level talks at Wacha “Damai, reportedly just 180 km away, confrontations continue. Has India's patrolling access been compromised? Arunachal Pradesh is an inseparable part of India. Why is the nation being kept in the dark?" he asked, questioning whether India's pre-May 2020 patrolling rights had been fully restored.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said there had been a "deafening silence" on China from the PM and his establishment.

"While the self-styled Vishwaguru's calibrated concessions to China continue, the DG, ITBP, has lauded -- and rightly so -- its performance in recent face-offs with the PLA in Arunachal Pradesh, on which there has been a deafening silence from the PM and his establishment," Ramesh said on X.

"India has been paying the price for the PM's infamous clean chit to China on June 19, 2020, when he said, after 20 of our brave jawans had been martyred: 'Na koi wahan humari seema mein ghus aaya hai aur na hi koi ghusa hua hai, na hi humari koi post kisi doosre ke kabze mein hai'," Ramesh said.

"The country does not want hollow claims about a '56-inch chest'; it demands clear answers regarding national security," the Congress leader said.

Addressing a press conference, the Congress's head of media and publicity Pawan Khera said the Prime Minister gave China a clean chit in 2020.

"In 2026, the country deserves a clean account of what is happening on its borders. Enough of clean chits to China, it is time for the Modi government to come clean before India," he said.

Khera displayed a cup bearing the words "Naam Narendra, kaam Surrender" and showing a banner that read "Yuvaon ko peetne mein dhurandar, China ke aage dandwat surrender".

Highlighting China's role during Operation Sindoor when it actively helped Pakistan, Khera alleged, "But, we have surrendered on every occasion. Modi ji has become 'kkk Congress' as he continues to attack the Congress but does not answer the questions posed".

"You are like a toxic lover or a 'sanki aashiq' who keeps attacking the Congress except answer the questions raised on China. We have nothing to do with you; you take care of the government instead," Khera said.

"The Indian National Congress demands a comprehensive statement in Parliament by the Prime Minister, Defence Minister and Home Minister; a confidential all-party briefing; a credible account of restored patrolling access and frontier communities' rights; and a time-bound plan to modernise ITBP capabilities, strengthen forward infrastructure and reduce strategic dependence on China," he said, adding that the armed forces do not lack courage, they need political clarity, equipment and unwavering support.

Khera posed a set of six questions to the prime minister, asking, "What is the present ground situation in Arunachal Pradesh, can India patrol Shera-5, whether the pre-May 2020 status quo ante in eastern Ladakh has been fully restored and what have repeated Modi-“Xi meetings and military negotiations actually delivered?"

Asked how the party intends to move forward when none of its questions raised on China have been answered by the government for years, he said the public and the youth have started asking questions and that means the end of the government is coming. (Agencies)