Cong entered into pre poll alliance with NC for larger interests of people: Karra

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 25: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra today asserted that the Congress party entered into a strategic pre-poll alliance with the National Conference (NC) for the larger, overarching cause of keeping the BJP out of power in J&K.

Addressing a gathering at Vijaypur to honor newly appointed JKPCC Vichar Vibhag chairman Yash Paul Kundal, Karra stated that Congress was well aware of BJP's electoral machinations regarding "vote chori" through a compromised CEC. Consequently, the alliance was forged despite initial hesitations from grassroots party workers.

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Karra noted that several state assembly elections post-2019 were managed and rigged by the BJP through illegal tactics. He emphasized that people were unaware of this until senior leader Rahul Gandhi exposed it before the nation following deep investigations.

He further criticized the BJP for dividing and downgrading the historical state into a Union Territory, resulting in the loot of land, jobs, and natural resources secured by Maharaja Hari Singh. While Congress fights for statehood restoration, BJP legislators have compromised Jammu's interests.

Working president Raman Bhalla termed the BJP a power-hungry party intent on destroying the electoral system to retain control. He emphasized that the country has recognized these tactics and will decisively oust the BJP through elections rather than allowing democracy to be hijacked.

Ex-MP Ch Lal Singh launched a fierce attack on the BJP for eroding the Dogra identity, looting local resources, and pushing youth into drug addiction by opening wholesale liquor shops in Jammu instead of checking illegal drug sales. He asserted that bifurcating the state insulted Maharaja Hari Singh.

Prominent figures present included chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, Ex-MLAs Indu Pawar, Durga Dass, and Hari Singh Chib, district president Jammu rural Neeraj Kundan, president Samba Sanjeev Sharma, Babbal Gupta, KD Singh, besides several block presidents and local leaders.