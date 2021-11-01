Cong discusses party activities, current situation in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) today held an interactive session at Verinag in Anantnag district and discussed current situation, unprecedented price hike, developmental and other issues concerning common people in J&K.

J&K Congress Committee president, Ghulam Ahmad Mir chaired the interactive session in which halqa/block presidents, sarpanchs, panchs and prominent party workers participated, holding threadbare discussion over the organizational affairs and activities.

The participants gave feedback to JKPCC president with regard to issues concerning people especially in far-flung areas, who felt most neglected under the Centre rule in J&K and sought resolution of their problems. Unprecedented price, lack of development, unemployment, economic crisis, besides current situation also came under discussion in the session.

Speaking on the occasion, Mir emphasized the party workers to gear-up political activities in their respective areas while vigorously working for resolution of developmental issues at grass roots.

Mir urged the party men to help people to get their issues resolved by the administration, as that, there was a disconnect to be seen between the administration and people since the unexpected dissolution of J&K Assembly, with the result bureaucracy has taken over the entire system in absence of the popular Govt, which was a big source of agony and anguish amongst the people in Jammu & Kashmir.

“Congress Party feels dismayed over the setbacks to developmental process, rising unemployment, unprecedented price hike in petrol, diesel and other essential items responsible for pushing people towards economic crisis,” Mir said.

“Unprecedented price hike has broken the backbone of common people, those living hand to mouth were not even able to purchase essentials for one time to feed their families,” Mir added and questioned which kind of development Centre Govt was claiming in J&K and slammed it (Govt) for playing with the emotions of people.

“Congress Party will continue to highlight and fight against the anti-people policies of the BJP Govt. He appealed people not to compromise, rise to occasion to launch peaceful protest against unwanted price hike, unemployment menace and developmental issues concerning J&K,” Mir asserted.

Senior Party leaders also spoke on the occasion.