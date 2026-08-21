Cong Demands Review Of E20 Move, Says 'Anti-People' Fuel Policy Unacceptable To Country

NEW DELHI, Aug 21: Hitting out at the Modi government, the Congress on Friday demanded an immediate review of the E20 policy and asserted that an "anti-people" fuel policy that makes both vehicle operation and kitchen expenses costly is unacceptable to the country.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X a screenshot of a media report in a Hindi daily which claimed that sugar prices in the country rose by 40% in three months, jaggery became costlier by 24%, rice by 16% and maize flour by 11%.

"Due to the Modi government's shortsighted and anti-people E20 policy, inflation is rising on one hand, while vehicle owners are forced to bear the brunt of reduced mileage and vehicle damage on the other," Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

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He said diverting sugarcane and grain towards producing ethanol for a 20 per cent blend with petrol was bound to create shortages, while also posing compatibility risks for vehicles not designed for E20 fuel.

Ramesh claimed that 25 lakh tonnes of sugar-grade sugarcane had been diverted for ethanol production, contributing to a rise in sugar prices from Rs 48 to Rs 67 per kg and jaggery prices from Rs 50 to Rs 65 per kg over the past three months.

He also cited increases in rice and maize flour prices of 16 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively, and said animal feed costs had risen 10.34 per cent.

"In a hasty move to maximize profits for cronies involved in ethanol production, vehicle owners have seen their fuel choices restricted, yet serious concerns regarding vehicle mileage and compatibility with E20 fuel persist," Ramesh said.

Questioning the absence of a reduction in petrol prices despite lower international crude prices and savings from ethanol blending, he said Rahul Gandhi had consistently raised concerns over alleged corruption surrounding the E20 policy.

The Congress Working Committee, which met on Wednesday, had also flagged concerns over reduced mileage, vehicle compatibility, consumer choice, fuel contamination and the environmental costs of diverting sugarcane and maize for ethanol production.

The party has repeatedly opposed the rollout of E20 petrol, alleging that it has restricted consumer choice, increased fuel costs for middle-class households and posed risks to vehicles. It has also claimed that ethanol producers are the principal beneficiaries of the policy.

"We demand an immediate review of the E20 policy and insist that the public be provided with non-ethanol fuel options. An anti-people fuel policy that makes both vehicle operation and kitchen expenses costly is unacceptable to the country," he asserted. (AGENCIES)