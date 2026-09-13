Cong demands immediate Panchayat, ULB polls

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, Sept 12: Congress's Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangathan (RGPRS) today demanded immediate Panchayat and Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in J&K, asserting that the local body polls cannot be made conditional on restoration of Statehood.

Addressing a press conference here at the JKPCC headquarters here, RGPRS J&K In-charge Thakur Hirapal Singh said the Congress would soon approach Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the State Election Commission to press for early elections, saying considerable time had already passed.

Advertisement

"Statehood is a different issue. Every Government is duty-bound to ensure that Panchayat elections are held in time," Singh told reporters

He noted that a lot of time has passed and the Panchayat elections must be held in J&K. "There should be no further delay."

Singh said the Congress would raise the matter with the Chief Minister and the Election Commission and seek necessary action for holding the polls.

The demand came as the RGPRS continued its "Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan", a grassroots outreach campaign aimed at strengthening the Congress organisation across J&K.

Singh said the campaign had so far covered 15 districts.

"So far, we have covered 15 districts under the yatra. We are working to strengthen the Sangathan across J&K and will continue reaching out to people at the grassroots," he said.

Er. Mudasir Lolabi, Chairman Congress RGPRS J&K, said the campaign began in Kathua and had since reached Kupwara, with the outreach continuing across the Union Territory.

"Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has completed four years, and to strengthen the organisation in J&K, we have started the Sangathan yatra," Lolabi said.

He said strengthening grassroots democracy was central to the campaign, with the party seeking greater empowerment of villages and panchayats and increased public participation in local governance.

Referring to the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments and the Panchayati Raj framework, Lolabi said local institutions must be empowered to play a meaningful role in decision-making and development.