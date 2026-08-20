Cong Decision To Stick To 2 Paras Of Vande Mataram 'Appeasement,' Says Amit Shah

Chennai, Aug 20: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched a scathing attack against the Congress party saying the party's decision to sing only two stanzas of 'Vande Mataram' was not only anti-national but also an open defiance of law and appeasement eyeing "vote bank."

Referring to the Congress Working Committee's decision to follow only two paras of the national song, instead of its full rendition, Shah traced the history of partition and underlined the consequences suffered by the nation following the truncation of Vande Mataram.

In a statement posted on 'X,' the Union Home Minister alleged: "In 1937, for the sake of appeasement, it was the Congress itself that fragmented Vande Mataram into two parts."

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"From there, the two-nation theory gained strength, leading to the partition of the country. On the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, the Modi government corrected this historic mistake and gave the full song legal form. But under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the Congress is once again treading the path of appeasement for the sake of its vote bank," Shah charged.

The mistake of fragmenting Vande Mataram has happened once, and the nation has already suffered its consequences, he alleged.

"This is an appeal to the countrymen to unite and raise their voices against this appeasement by the Congress," he added.

The CWC on Wednesday decided to abide by the 1937 resolution of its highest decision-making body on Vande Mataram, saying only two stanzas of the national song would be sung at all party events henceforth.

BJP president Nitin Nabin has slammed the Congress alleging the opposition party has become the "new Muslim League" for votes. (Agencies)