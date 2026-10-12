Cong creating atmosphere of anarchy by fostering instability against elected govt: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 12: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the Congress of creating an atmosphere of anarchy by fostering instability against elected governments to hide its own failures.

"The Congress has not been able to return to power in Uttar Pradesh since 1985," Adityanath said, claiming that other states across India freed themselves from it after being disillusioned with the Congress.

Speaking to reporters in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said that, to hide its own failures, the Congress is "hell bent to create an atmosphere of anarchy" by fostering instability against the elected governments.

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He added that for the past several days, the Congress has been creating a nuisance in Delhi, not only distressing the general public, but also making a malicious attempt to cast aspersions on India's constitutional institutions.

His remarks came in the backdrop of the opposition parties' march to the Supreme Court on Monday, with Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge seeking a meeting with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant to raise the issue of alleged vote chori.

The chief justice, however, declined to meet the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition over vote chori allegations, saying similar matters are sub judice in the Supreme Court, sources said.

Adityanath also said that by displaying irresponsible political conduct, the Congress -- the country's oldest political party -- has today become "synonymous with anarchy" within the nation.

"The country is witnessing the kind of non-political conduct being displayed today by the Congress party and its allies -- a party that first created an identity crisis within the nation and subsequently lost the trust of the Indian people due to its corrupt designs," he said.

The Congress leadership ought to reflect on why the public is repeatedly rejecting them, he added.

He further said, that if Congress wins an election, it is attributed to their own efforts, but if they lose, the EVMs and the Election Commission are blamed.

"When the courts deliver a verdict based on merit, attempts are made to put the honourable court in the dock and subject it to all manner of threats. Targeting various other constitutional institutions, resorting to abusive language, and creating disorder, these have become part of the Congress party's destiny," he said.

"People of the Congress should replace their ineffective leadership. They should not spread anarchy in India or make malicious attempts to cast doubt on the country's constitutional institutions," Adityanath said to the Congress workers.

If unconstitutional conduct continues to incite disorder, the Congress risks losing whatever standing it still retains, he said. (PTI)