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Cong Creating Anarchy in Bid to Grab Power by Any Means: Ram Madhav
BJP National vice-president Ram Madhav today said congress is creating anarchy in bid to grab power by any means. He said congress knows the fact it can’t defeat Modi electorally so it is creating anarchy. ...
BJP National vice-president Ram Madhav today said congress is creating anarchy in bid to grab power by any means. He said congress knows the fact it can’t defeat Modi electorally so it is creating anarchy.