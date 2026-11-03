Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / Cong Creating Anarchy in Bid to Grab Power by Any Means: Ram Madhav

Cong Creating Anarchy in Bid to Grab Power by Any Means: Ram Madhav

BJP National vice-president Ram Madhav today said congress is creating anarchy in bid to grab power by any means. He said congress knows the fact it can’t defeat Modi electorally so it is creating anarchy. ...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
02:14 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp

BJP National vice-president Ram Madhav today said congress is creating anarchy in bid to grab power by any means. He said congress knows the fact it can’t defeat Modi electorally so it is creating anarchy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra